ROCKFORD - A Rockford man was sentenced Monday to 32 years in prison for the crimes of predatory criminal sexual assault and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
Glenn Farris, 67, was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the sexual assault charge and he was sentenced to seven years in prison for the sexual abuse charges. The sentences are to be served consecutively.
In December of 2018, Rockford police were made aware of a sexual assault to a child under the age of 13. Farris was identified as the prime suspect and an arrest warrant was issued on Feb. 12, 2019. In all, three victims were identified.
Farris pleaded guilty on March 10 in Winnebago County Circuit Court.