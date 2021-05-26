MADISON—A Georgia man accused of escaping from Rock Valley Community Programs in Janesville in December was sentenced in federal court Wednesday to two years and three months in prison.
Larry Dollar, 49, Duluth, Georgia, pleaded guilty to escape from federal custody. He was sentenced by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley.
Dollar escaped from the Rock Valley Community Program where he was completing a sentence for an earlier conviction for escape. On December 14, 2020, he requested Rock Valley staff take him to the hospital for medical care. After arrived at the hospital, Dollar stole a truck, drank alcohol, and fled to Illinois where he caused a traffic accident and left the scene in the stolen vehicle.
Judge Conley noted that Dollar’s mental health issues, coupled with his addiction to alcohol and extensive criminal history, made him a danger to himself and others.
The charge against Dollar is the result of an investigation by the U.S. Marshals Service. The prosecution of this case is being handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Julie Pfluger.