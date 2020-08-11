BELOIT – A man charged in connection with a 2019 fatal shooting in Beloit was arrested following a traffic stop Monday afternoon in Beloit, according to Beloit police.
Chet A. Hummell, 31, of Prairie du Sac, was arrested on possible chares of possession of THC and bail jumping following a traffic stop in the 1500 block of Sixth Street, command staff confirmed. Hummell was a passenger in the vehicle driven by Dammen J. Henthorn, 23, of Beloit, who was arrested for first offense operating while intoxicated (OWI).
Hummell is charged with felon in possession of a firearm in relation to the shooting death of Enrique Ramirez, 19, of Beloit, on Oct. 23, 2019. Ramirez was shot multiple times in a vehicle in the 1200 block of Vine Street. Hummell was arrested on Oct. 25 in Rockford.
No homicide charges have been filed in the case.