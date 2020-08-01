BELOIT - A 25-year-old male received a non-life threatening gunshot wound following a large disturbance in the 1700 block of Dewey Avenue in Beloit around 8:05 p.m. Friday. The victim was transported to a local hospital by a relative. The incident does not appear to be random. It is still under investigation, according to information from Beloit Police.
Man injured in Friday night shooting
Hillary Gavan
