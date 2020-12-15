OWEN TOWNSHIP— A 51-year-old man was injured in a traffic accident on North Meridian Road near Steward Road Tuesday.
The accident occurred around 2:40 p.m. when a pickup truck was traveling north on Meridian. A hay bail fell from a southbound truck that was pulling a trailer and the bail hit the pickup truck, according to a news release from the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department.
The pickup truck went into a field where members of the Rockton Fire Department extricated the 51-year-old driver. He was taken by helicopter to a Rockford hospital.
The sheriff’s department is continuing its investigation of the accident.