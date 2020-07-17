BELOIT — A Beloit man who was shot on Thursday night has ties to past local gun violence following a conviction related to a January 2016 Beloit fatal shooting, Rock County court records indicate.
Marcus A. Clay, 32, was shot at around 9:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of Harvey Street. Clay suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound and is being treated at a local hospital, according to Beloit police.
The Beloit Police Department is seeking information regarding a “white, newer model SUV” described as being similar to a Chevy Equinox that was last seen leaving the area at a high-rate of speed. Another house on Harvey Street also was struck by gunfire, police said.
The shooting appeared to be targeted and the department does “not believe this was a random act of violence,” according to an updated police news release on the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Anonymous tips can be left online through the website at gbacrimestoppers.com or directly through the P3 Tips smartphone application by selecting Wisconsin and the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers.
Beloit Strategic Communications Director Sarah Millard confirmed on Thursday that Clay was the same individual tied to a Jan. 8, 2016 fatal shooting in Beloit.
On Jan. 25, 2016, Clay was charged with party to the crime of first-degree intentional homicide in the grisly shooting death of Cassini C. Hill, 29, of Beloit, who was shot 11 times while in a vehicle with Clay and Jamal I. Sharief, 31, of Milwaukee, in the 1200 block of Colley Road on Jan. 8, 2016 in the Town of Turtle. Hill was left mortally injured in the roadway and was found deceased on Colley Road, Beloit Daily News records from the time of the incident show.
On March 3, 2017, Clay pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of harboring/aiding a felon and was sentenced to three years in prison and four years of extended supervision, court records show.
The Wisconsin Department of Corrections (DOC) reports Clay was released on Oct. 2, 2018 on supervision.
Sharief was charged with first-degree intentional homicide on Jan. 27, 2016 before entering an Alford plea to the charge of second-degree reckless homicide.
Sharief was sentenced to 10 years in prison and 10 years extended supervision, and he remains in custody at the Green Bay Correctional Institution, DOC records indicate.
Rock County District Attorney David O’Leary could not immediately be reached for comment regarding the 2016 fatal shooting.
Clay’s wounding marks the 10th time a person was injured by gunfire in Beloit this year, and the second time a shooting was reported in five days.
As previously reported by the Beloit Daily News:
On Feb. 9, Travon D. Jones-Holmes, 25, of Chicago, was shot three times in the 700 block of Hackett Street in a drive-by shooting incident. No arrests have been made in the case.
On April 16, David J. Clark, 22, of Beloit, accidentally shot himself in the leg while allegedly intoxicated in the 1100 block of McKinley Avenue. Clark now faces various drug and firearm-related charges from the incident.
On May 16, two Beloit men allegedly got into a gunfight over a relationship with a woman, Rock County court records indicate. Denzen Jones, 37, of Beloit, was shot following an exchange of gunfire with Isaiah Evans, 25, of Beloit, at the intersection of Keeler and Dewey avenues. Evans, who remains at-large, faces attempted first-degree intentional homicide and various firearm-related charges from the incident. Jones was also charged with bail jumping and possession of a firearm by a felon as a repeat offender, Rock County court records show.
On June 1, Henry Lathan, 48, of Beloit, accidentally shot himself in the 900 block of Keeler Avenue. No charges were filed against Lathan following the incident.
Between June 5 and June 7, four shootings were reported to Beloit police.
At 11:16 p.m. on June 5 in the 1600 block of Riverside Drive, Journey Weathers Jr., 18, of Beloit, was shot and suffered minor injuries. The incident was originally investigated as a shots fired complaint.
The second shooting occurred at around 3:28 p.m. on June 6 near Dewey and Copeland avenues when an unidentified Beloit man was shot and suffered non-life threatening injuries. The department was notified on June 12 of the shooting.
The third shooting occurred around 7:16 p.m. on June 7 when Willie Bland, 38, of Beloit, and Diangello Bradley, 30, of Beloit, were shot near Burton and Moore streets. The pair called for medical assistance near Burton Street and Madison Road. Both had non-life threatening injuries. Bland was treated at a local hospital and released. Bradley refused treatment.
Elijah Baxton, 20, of Beloit, was shot in the 1300 block of West Grand Avenue at around 11:20 p.m. on June 7. He was treated and released at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
On July 11, Divine I. Allen, 21, of Beloit, was shot inside her home at around 7:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Ninth Street. Allen was treated and released from a hospital after suffering a non-life threatening gunshot wound, police said. No arrests have been made in the case.
