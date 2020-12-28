BELOIT - A 50-year-old man was injured by gunfire early Monday morning, according to a post on the Beloit Police Department Facebook page.
The man was injured at about 1 a.m. while he was walking in the 1600 block of Dewey Avenue. The Beloit Police Department Facebook post stated he was "randomly struck by shots that were fired nearby."
The man was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to the post.
The shooting marks the 23rd time someone was injured or killed by gunfire in Beloit this year.
No suspect or suspects were identified by police in this incident.
Anyone with information about this incident or any crime is urged to contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463 or visit the Crime Stoppers website at gbacrimestoppers.com. Tips also can be submitted online at www.p3tips.com/482.