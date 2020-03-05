MADISON - A Wisconsin Rapids man was indicted by a federal grand jury on Wednesday for stealing mail, wire fraud, identity theft and being in possession of a forged check.
Shelby Bottensek, 42, is accused of stealing mail, using credit cards found in the stolen mail, and using the identity of another person in the commission of a felony. He is accused of conspiring with others to steal over 350 pieces of mail addressed to over 170 people in Amherst, Wisconsin Rapids, Waupaca, Port Edwards, Nekoosa, Necedah, Plover, Portage, Wausau, Friendship, Janesville, Westfield, and the Town of Saratoga from August through October 2019.
Bottensek also was charged with using two corporate checks to purchase items at a business in Beloit and using stolen credit cards to put funds in a commissary account of an inmate at the Walworth County Jail .
