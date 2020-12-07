BELOIT - Police have apprehended Mario T. Tucker, 34, in connection with Monday morning’s shooting.
In a Monday afternoon press conference Beloit Police Lt. Andre Sayles said the suspect and victim were having a disagreement and the suspect shot the victim according to witnesses interviewed.
“We had great witnesses who came forward,” Sayles said
Thanks to the cooperative witnesses, police were able to get a description out and Tucker was apprehended about an hour and a half after the shooting near the Portland Avenue Bridge. Sayles said officers saw Tucker discard an “object” over the bridge into the river which the Rock County Dive Team was later working to recover.
Police said Tucker had been living with the victim for less than a week. According to witnesses, Tucker and the victim had a verbal argument after some profanity was shared. Tucker had previously lived in Janesville as well as Minnesota.
Sayles said police were not releasing the name of the victim. He said the victim is a 50-year-old male who is a Beloit resident.
The victim was a man trying to help others rebuild their lives after they got out of prison, according to the victim’s aunt and New Zion Baptist Church Associate Minister Michael Bell.
The victim’s aunt was standing by the Portland Avenue Bridge as the Rock County Sheriff's Office Dive Team searched the waters at about 11 a.m. Monday. The aunt said the person who shot her nephew tossed a gun off the bridge as he fled and the dive team was getting a robot to use underwater to search for the weapon.
The man was shot and killed at about 6:21 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of 10th Street, according to a Beloit Police Department Facebook post.
The aunt, who did not want to be identified, said her nephew was in a program with Bell helping men start new lives after they get out of prison. She said he was shot in the stomach and arm.
“The bullet expanded in his stomach, and he bled to death,” she said.
The woman said her nephew was helping mentor other men in Bell’s rehabilitation program and the man who shot him just got in the program.
She described her nephew as quiet, laid back and kind.
“He gave his life back to Christ,” she said.
Bell, who is also director of the In Touch Outreach Prison Ministry of New Zion Baptist Church, regularly works with men who are transitioning out of jail or prison.
Bell said the victim was a good man who had been helping out in his program.
“The victim was a mild-mannered guy. He had been through a bout of drugs and alcohol and gotten his life together and wanted to give back. He had been helping out in the program for two months,” Bell said.
Bell said he got a call from someone a few days ago about the man suspected in the shooting. He recently had been incarcerated and was homeless.
“He was sleeping outside in the cold, and we offered to try to work with him,” Bell said.
Bell said the man didn’t appear dangerous and was in the process of getting into the program.
“It’s shocking on both ends. I never thought that he would have had that kind of behavior,” Bell said.
Bell said he will be organizing a vigil with more details coming soon.
The death marks the second homicide of the year in Beloit. Chelsea R. Payton, 26, was shot and killed Oct. 3 near the corner of Grand and Park avenues.
Monday's shooting is the 18th shooting incident that has resulted in injury or death in Beloit this year. Most recent shootings include a 21-year-old woman who was shot and injured near the corner of Park and Bushnell on Saturday, and a 19-year-old man who was shot and injured Nov. 30 during a reported robbery.