ROCKFORD - A Rockford man was sentenced Wednesday to 70 years in prison for the murder of a 64-year-old man last year.
Douglas Williams, 57, was sentenced in Winnebago County Circuit Court for first degree murder, according to a news release from the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office.
Williams was accused of killing Samuel Randolph, whose body was found inside his home in Rockford on April 7, 2019. He died due to blunt force trauma to the head.
Williams was found guilty of murder by a jury on June. 5.