ROCKFORD - A suspect in a robbery from 2017 was sentenced Monday to 15 years in prison, according to a news release from the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office.
Jamell Latees Jackson, 38, was sentencted for aggravated robbery. He is accused of robbing Pueblo Meat and Produce at 901 Cunningham in Rockford on Oct. 7, 2017.
When Rockford police arrived on the scene of the robbery, they found the victim bleeding from a laceration to the head.
Jackson will be required to serve at least 50% of his prison term and he will be required to serve three years of supervised release once he is out of prison.
