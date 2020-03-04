JANESVILLE _ A Janesville man was arrested Friday and he could be charged with his seventh operating while intoxicated (OWI) offense.
Ladell T. Herron, 39, Janesville, also faces possible charges of operating a vehicle while his license was revoked, failure to stop at a flashing red traffic signal and probation violation.
Herron reportedly failed to stop at a flashing red light at Centerway and North Parker streets at about 2:24 a.m., according to a Janesville Police Department news release.
An OWI is a felony in Wisconsin upon the fourth offense.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.