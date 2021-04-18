TOWN OF PORTER — A Town of Porter man is accused of possession of methamphetamine after a search warrant was executed on April 14.
Brian G. Mikkelson, 48, was arrested on possible charges of manufacture, distribution or delivery of methamphetamines, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamines, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping.
The Rock County Sheriff's Office Special Investigations and SWAT Team executed a search warrant in the 6300 block of N. Curtis Drive in the Town of Porter as a result of an ongoing drug investigation.
Mikkelson was booked in to the Rock County Jail.