JANESVILLE - A Fulton man faces 50 possible counts of child pornography and other child sex exploitation charges following his arrest on Tuesday, according to a Rock County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Noah W. Eisele, 34, was arrested following the execution of a search warrant at 1852 W. Emerald Terrace in Edgerton.
Eisele is being held at the Rock County Jail on possible charges, including: 18 counts of possession of child pornography, 10 counts of use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, 10 counts of causing a child to view or listen to sexual activity, 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a child and 2 counts of sexual exploitation of a child - distribution.