DURAND TOWNSHIP — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department says a motorcyclist has died following a crash on May 14 in a rural part of the county, a news release from the department shows.
Officers responded at around 1:30 p.m. to the intersection of Freeport Road and Wheeler Road and found a motorcycle driven by a man had collided with a tow truck.
The man was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Durand Fire Department.
The initial investigation showed that the motorcycle was westbound on Freeport Road and the tow truck was northbound on Wheeler Road right before the crash. The tow truck driver was not injured.
The investigation remains ongoing.