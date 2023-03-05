CLINTON - One man died an another was listed in stable condition at an area hospital after a two-vehicle crash with one of the vehicles bursting into flames Sunday morning.
The crash was reported around 7:11 a.m. on East State Highway 67 just east of South Northrup Road, according to a news release from the Rock County Sheriff's Office.
Fire/EMS personnel from the Village of Clinton, Village of Clinton Police Department and Rock County Highway Department assisted at the scene.
The investigation revealed a 2001 Ford Explorer, driven by a male, was traveling east on Highway 67 when the driver crossed the center line and went into the path of a westbound 2015 Ford Taurus, driven by a 24-year-old male from Sharon, Wisconsin. The Explorer caught fire and was fully engulfed when emergency personnel arrived.
The driver of the Taurus was transported to Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford, Illinois. He sustained serious injuries, and was in stable condition. The driver of the Explorer was pronounced deceased on scene.
The Rock County Sheriff’s Officer Crash Recon Team responded as well as Drone team members to document and investigate the crash. The crash remains under further investigation. Highway 67 was closed for four hours as a result of the incident. No charges or citations are anticipated.