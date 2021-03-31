BELOIT—Units from the Beloit Police Department and Beloit Fire Department responded to a report of a man who fell into the Turtle Creek on Wednesday afternoon.
Rock County emergency dispatch showed units responded to the area of the 2200 block of Moccasin Trail at around 3:50 p.m.
An 82-year-old man had been found by a family member and he was deceased when emergency medical personnel arrived. It appears the man slid down an embankment and fell into the creek, according to a post on the Beloit Pole Department Facebook page. No foul play is suspected.