BELOIT—A Beloit man faces charges after he allegedly fired a handgun in the direction of a woman during a domestic incident on July 24 in the Town of Newark, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
A woman reported that she and Christopher L. Gitchel, 27, were arguing at a home on South Burchfield Road when Gitchel allegedly picked up a handgun and fired it in her direction while intoxicated, striking a window, the complaint said.
When interviewed by authorities, Gitchel stated he did not know there was a round in the handgun.
Gitchel was charged with recklessly endangering safety by the use of a dangerous weapon, operating a firearm while intoxicated and disorderly conduct.
