BELOIT—An Illinois man accused of driving through the Downtown Beloit Holiday Lighted Parade in November of 2019 has been taken into custody after months on the run from authorities, according to Rock County Circuit Court records.
Curtis L. Metz, 40, of Orangeville, is charged with five counts of recklessly endangering safety, OWI fifth offense and fleeing an officer from when he allegedly fled from police through the Lighted Holiday Parade on Nov. 29, 2019.
Metz was taken into custody on July 27 and is being held at the Rock County Jail, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office. Rock County District Attorney David O’Leary said Metz was taken into custody in Clark County, Indiana, noting a Rock County Sheriff’s Office deputy went to Indiana to transport him back to Rock County.
After arriving in Rock County, a $3,500 cash bond was ordered to be forfeited for missing court appearances since October of 2020.
As previously reported by the Beloit Daily News, Metz was asked by officers to step out of his vehicle after police noticed signs of possible impairment, with Metz briefly stopping at East Grand Avenue and Short Street before fleeing.
Police estimated there were between 1,000 and 2,000 people along the parade route on Grand Avenue in downtown Beloit when Metz drove through the parade route in the opposite direction of the parade traffic.
Bystanders cited in the criminal complaint said Metz’s vehicle came within inches of striking a group of children who were attempting to get candy that was thrown from the parade floats.
Metz drove his truck into the barricade near the intersection of West Grand Avenue and Fourth Street before speeding at around 45 miles per hour down West Grand Avenue. Even after Beloit police deployed stop sticks to stop the vehicle, he continued to flee and was later taken into custody after his truck was pinned between several trees on Prairie Road.
Metz will appear next in court on Sept. 3 before Rock County Branch 6 Judge John Wood for a calendar call.