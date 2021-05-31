JANESVILLE — A Beloit man faces multiple child sexual assault charges stemming from alleged incidents that occurred for the last seven years, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Pablo Reyes, 53, was charged with repeated sexual assault of a child and first-degree child sexual assault sexual contact with a child under the age of 13, following an investigation by Beloit police earlier this month.
Reyes repeatedly assaulted a young girl between Jan. 1, 2013 and May 17, 2021, the complaint said.
The victim told authorities that Reyes had made inappropriate contact with her on multiple nights, starting when she was 7 years old.
Charges were filed by the Rock County District Attorney’s Office on May 20.
Reyes will appear in court on Wednesday for an adjourned initial appearance and on June 8 for an indigence hearing, according to online court records.