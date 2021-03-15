BELOIT—A Beloit man charged with first-degree intentional homicide following a fatal shooting last December has been ordered to undergo a competency examination, according to Rock County Circuit Court records.
Mario T. Tucker, 34, has been ordered to complete the competency examination by presiding Rock County Judge Karl Hanson to determine whether or not Tucker is able to understand the court process as it moves forward.
A review hearing of the results of the examination is scheduled for March 25 in Rock County Circuit Court.
Tucker is accused of fatally shooting Edward Dewayne Wiggins, 50, on Dec. 7, 2020 following an argument at a group rehabilitation home in the 1000 block of 10th Street.
As previously reported by the Beloit Daily News, a resident of the group home told police that he overheard an argument after Wiggins approached Tucker about “always being disrespectful and cursing.” Tucker then allegedly became upset and made comments back to Wiggins before shooting him multiple times, court records state.
Tucker then fled on foot and was located by police on the Portland Avenue bridge where he allegedly threw an object resembling a handgun into the Rock River.
He has pleaded not guilty and remains in custody at the Rock County Jail.