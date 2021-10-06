hot Man charged after allegedly forging checks Austin Montgomery Austin Montgomery Author email Oct 6, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JANESVILLE—A Beloit man who allegedly stole over $3,000 in checks from a friend between Sept 16 and Sept. 27 faces theft charges, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.A man living in the 1600 block of Ashland Avenue said he let Brandon R. Lynch, 29, stay with him while Lynch was going through “a rough time in his life.”The man told police he was notified by his bank of possible fraudulent activity on his account with $3,400 in checks being cashed, the complaint said.Lynch is charged with uttering a forgery and misdemeanor theft. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Checks Uttering Fraudulent Rock County Circuit Court Austin Montgomery Author email Follow Austin Montgomery Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Lux Cuts barbershop opens Tuesday in Beloit's downtown Updated: Former Beloit school district employee accused of more secret videos Site work tied to final Beloit casino design planned Fatal crash reported Sunday in Town of Avon Eight students arrested following BMHS fight Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime