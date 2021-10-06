01STOCK_GAVEL_2

JANESVILLE—A Beloit man who allegedly stole over $3,000 in checks from a friend between Sept 16 and Sept. 27 faces theft charges, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.

A man living in the 1600 block of Ashland Avenue said he let Brandon R. Lynch, 29, stay with him while Lynch was going through “a rough time in his life.”

The man told police he was notified by his bank of possible fraudulent activity on his account with $3,400 in checks being cashed, the complaint said.

Lynch is charged with uttering a forgery and misdemeanor theft.

