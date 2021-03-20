TOWN OF BELOIT — Beloit police arrested a man early Saturday morning after he reportedly almost hit an officer with his vehicle, fled police and then struck a squad car in the township.
Police arrested 34-year-old Sean R. Schmelzer, of Brodhead, on suspicion of second offense operating while intoxicated, fleeing police, OWI causing injury, reckless driving and recklessly endangering safety.
Beloit police said the incident occurred when a reckless driver nearly struck a Beloit community service officer working in the area of Bayliss and Park avenues around 12:40 a.m.
Police said the driver vehicle then continued to drive erratically and fled from police at a high rate of speed, headed along Riverside Drive.
A Town of Beloit police officer was conducting an unrelated traffic stop on Riverside Drive when the reckless driver reportedly sideswiped the squad vehicle, causing the suspect vehicle to crash.