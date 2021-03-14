BELOIT - A Beloit man was arrested on March 11 following a late night high-speed chase through Beloit, according to the Beloit Police Department.
A Chevrolet Impala was observed driving recklessly in the area near Park and Henry avenues at around 11:32 p.m. A short time later, officers located the suspect vehicle with a flat tire at Bayliss and Park avenues, police said.
After a short pursuit the vehicle was stopped in the 1800 block of Fayette Avenue and Joseph R. Chrislaw, 30, was taken into custody.
Chrislaw was arrested for OWI first offense, felony fleeing and operating a vehicle while on a suspended license.
No injuries were reported from the incident.