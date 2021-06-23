JANESVILLE - A Brodhead man is being accused of killing a 97-year-old woman in her Town of Center home on June 14.
Jamie B. Beggs, 37, was arrested at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday, June 23 on the possible charge of first degree intentional homicide, according to a news release from the Rock County Sheriff's Office.
He is accused in the death of Kathleen N. Beggs, whose body was found in the garage at her home in the 1100 block of West Mineral Point Road in the Town of Center on June 14.
Jamie Beggs was temporarily staying with Kathleen Beggs at the time of her death, according to the news release.
Jamie Beggs was being held at the Rock County Jail on an unrelated charge. He is scheduled to appear in Rock County Circuit Court at 3 p.m. on June 25.
Previous news releases from the sheriff's office stated that deputies responded to a 911 call and arrived at the Town of Center home at about 5:31 a.m. A relative of the deceased woman was at the residence when sheriff's deputies arrived and was identified as a person of interest in the investigation and was taken to the Rock County Jail. The news release referred to the death investigation as "complex" and "violent."