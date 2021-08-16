BELOIT - A Beloit man is accused of his fourth operating while intoxicated (OWI) offense following a rollover crash Saturday in Beloit, according to the Beloit Police Department.
Kolton A. Lippitt, 26, was driving a car east on Milwaukee Road when he reportedly went through a red light at Cranston Road at 8:07 p.m. The driver swerved to miss hitting vehicles in the intersection, and he crashed into the traffic barrier on Cranston Road and then into another vehicle.
The suspect’s vehicle flipped and the driver fled on foot and was located near Fuller and Cranston roads.
Lippitt was arrested on possible charges of operating while intoxicated-fourth offense, hit and run causing injury, and reckless driving causing injury.