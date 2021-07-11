JANESVILLE - A man is being accused of his sixth Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) after he reportedly crashed into a fence in Fulton Township on Saturday.
Rock County Sheriff's deputies responded to the crash scene in the Indianford area of Fulton Township at about 6:16 p.m. The vehicle left the area but it was stopped a short time later.
The driver, Michael L. Flemming, showed signs of impairment, according to a Rock County Sheriff's Office news release. Flemming was asked to do a field sobriety test and he was taken into custody.
An OWI is a felony in Wisconsin upon the fourth offense.
iFleming is scheduled for his initial court appearance today.