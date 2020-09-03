SOUTH BELOIT—A man from Lisle, Illinois has been indicted on charges of personation/solicitation for allegedly impersonating a South Beloit police officer in order to collect donations.
Nicholas Cercelli, 49, faces a two-count grand jury indictment, according to a news release from the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Cercelli reportedly visited some South Beloit businesses representing himself as a South Beloit police officer and asked for donations on Aug. 12.
Cercelli is scheduled to appear in Winnebago County Circuit Court on Sept. 17 to face charges.