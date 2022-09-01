BELOIT—Beloit College is seeking creative minds to invent and innovate to better the community.
A 48-hour invention competition will take place at The Lincoln Academy starting on Nov. 4.
The event is titled Make48 and takes place across eight different cities, where teams will compete by solving a problem through invention.
The teams are all given challenge criteria at the beginning of the competition, then they are to build their prototypes within that criteria.
“For example, in Madison the topic they were assigned was to make an accessory for bicycles from materials that usually would go in a landfill,” said Brian L. Morello, Beloit College Director of the Center for Entrepreneurship. “We will be announcing a topic that will improve the environment and community.”
Interested teams can apply at www.cognitoforms.com/Make481/competeinmake48. Teams must have a minimum of two participants and a maximum of four participants. Also each team must consist of one member who is 18 years or older.
Teams must sign up before Sept. 26 and a casting call will take place on Sept. 28 from 6—9 p.m.
“The topic will be decided by the end of September and specifics will be unveiled on Nov. 4,” Morello said. “Nov. 4 will be when we have our roll out event for the competition.”
The winning team of the Beloit competition will win a $2,000 prize. The team will also move on to the national competition in Kansas City, Missouri in March of 2023.
“Participants don’t need to have knowledge in engineering or production. They just need to come up with the idea,” Morello said. “There will be Tool-tech volunteers that will be able to bring the ideas to life and mentors are available to help with the creative process.”
The teams only need to come up with the idea and design for the product. While volunteers will assist with making it a physical object.
“Oftentimes, people think that they have to know how to use all of the tools required to build something to compete in a Make48 Challenge,” said Katie Cappozzo, Make48 Director of Sales and Sponsorship. “During the Make48 competition, the teams aren’t allowed to use the tools. There are tool techs at the competition that build anything the teams can think of for them. This allows anyone and everyone to compete in a Make48 competition”
This is fist time the competition will be heading to Beloit. Make48 Cappozzo and Morello came together to bring this to life in Beloit.
“In March of 2022, I met with Morello at CELEB to discuss a potential small-scale Make48 event at Beloit College,” Cappozzo said. “He started to ask more questions about the large-scale events that are taking place in cities like Indianapolis, Kansas City and Milwaukee.”
Morello wanted to be able to bring the competition to Beloit if possible.
“I shared with him that due to COVID-19 there was one available spot for the 2022 Make48 City Series lineup and if Beloit wanted to be a part of it, it would come down to funding,” Cappozzo said. “Morello got Kerry Frank, with Beloit 200, involved along with many key leaders in Beloit and the rest is history.”
The national competition will be filmed by PBS as part of a documentary series. Beloit will be represented by one team on national television at the competition.