SOUTH BELOIT — A United States Postal Service (USPS) worker was seriously injured following a crash on Thursday involving her carrier vehicle and a semi-truck, according to the South Beloit Fire Department.
Authorities from the South Beloit Fire Department and Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office responded at around 9:30 a.m. to the intersection of Willowbrook and Prairie Hill roads and found that a semi-truck struck the USPS vehicle.
The mail vehicle was struck on the passenger side.
The female driver of the mail vehicle was transported to Mercyhealth Javon Bae Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, according to sheriff's office spokesperson Katie Zimmerman.
The driver of the semi-truck was issued a citation for disobeying a stop sign, Zimmerman said.
The incident remains under investigation.