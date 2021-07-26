BELOIT — The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) will not relocate the current Beloit Post Office on Mill Street, months after residents were notified that the facility may be leaving the downtown location, according to a USPS spokesperson.
On Monday, USPS Wisconsin District Communications Specialist Bryan Reeves said the postal service had “no plans to relocate” the Beloit location that is near Regal Beloit and the soon-to-open ABC Supply Stadium.
“We will continue to service customers from our facility at 300 Mill St. (in Beloit),” Reeves said.
No additional information was given about the sudden decision change by the USPS, with questions regarding the nature of the change going unanswered as of press time on Monday.
In December, Beloit residents began receiving postcards from USPS stating the lease for the existing postal facility had expired, and a new location needed to be identified. Also on Monday, Reeves said no information was available regarding the status of the lease or whether it had been renewed.
The card stated that USPS proposed moving to a building of approximately 12,000 square feet within the 53511 zip code, with residents being encouraged to send public comment to a USPS office in Greensboro, North Carolina. The nature of the public comments submitted to the postal service have not been disclosed by the postal service.
The post office building is owned by Wisconsin JLS Equities LLC, based out of 75 Columbia Avenue in Cedarhurst, New York.
The current Mill Street post office was built in 1969, municipal historical records show.