Effective Monday, the Beloit Daily News will be delivered to print subscribers through the U.S. Postal Service.
Subscribers’ papers will be delivered at the normal time they receive their mail.
For many, that will mean earlier access to the paper. Single copies of the newspaper will be available at retail vending sites by 7 a.m.
All-access subscribers will receive even faster access to content online.
To subscribe to your community newspaper call 608-365-8811.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.