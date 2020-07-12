CLINTON - A Madison woman is being accused of her fourth Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) offense after her vehicle went into a ditch Thursday.
Loraine Dahl, 54, was taken to the Rock County Jail following the crash.
Rock County Sheriff's deputies and Clinton police responded to a report at 5:39 p.m. of a single-vehicle crash on East County Highway P and South Larson Road. Dahl reportedly admitted to drinking and it was discovered she had three previous OWI offenses.
An OWI is a felony in Wisconsin upon the fourth offense.
