JANESVILLE—A Madison woman is accused of assaulting a police officer following an intoxicated driving crash on Oct. 24 on Interstate 90, according to a Rock County Circuit Court Criminal complaint.
Alexandra E. Parchman, 25, was arrested following a traffic stop that ensued following a complaint that a Chevy Malibu was traveling in speeds of over 100 miles-per-hour on Interstate 90 at mile marker 160.
At mile marker 167, Parchman allegedly struck a car and a semi truck from behind before swerving out of control. Parchman allegedly kicked a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper in the chest, the complaint said. The trooper observed signs of possible intoxication and Parchman was taken into custody.
She is charged with resisting an officer, operating while intoxicated first offense, battery to a law enforcement officer and second-degree recklessly endangering safety.