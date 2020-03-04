JANESVILLE - A Madison woman is being accused of her fifth Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) offense following her arrest in Janesville Tuesday.
Samone N. Miller, 30, also faces possible charges of possession of THC, possession of MDMA (Ecstacy), possession of a controlled substance near certain places and felony and misdemeanor bail jumping.
Miller was stopped by a Janesville police officer at West Milwaukee and South Locust streets at about 11:59 a.m. for an equipment violation.
An OWI is a felony is Wisconsin upon the fourth offense.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.