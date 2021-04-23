MADISON – Ahmad Kanan, 49, of Madison, Wisconsin was sentenced Thursday in two separate cases for Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act fraud and access device fraud.
Kanan was sentenced by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to 42 months in prison and was ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $147,060.
Kanan committed the CARES Act Fraud while under indictment and awaiting trial in the access device fraud case. He pleaded guilty in both cases on Oct. 2, 2020.
Kanan was chief executive officer and majority owner of Altin Labs when he applied for two Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans funded by the CARES Act. In April 2020, Kanan applied for a $72,500 PPP loan through the Bank of Kaukauna in Kaukauna, Wisconsin. The Bank of Kaukauna noted a discrepancy in the spelling of Kanan’s name in the application, and Altin Labs did not receive these funds. In May 2020, Kanan again applied for a PPP loan, requesting $47,060 through Cross River Bank in New Jersey. This time, Altin Labs received the funds. In his PPP applications, Kanan used a false spelling of his name and indicated that he was not under indictment on criminal charges, when in fact he was the subject of an indictment returned by a federal grand jury in the Western District of Wisconsin in October 2019, charging him with access device fraud.
The separate access device charges related to two family-owned gas stations that Kanan operated in Janesville, Wisconsin. Kanan admitted to using the routing and account numbers from the bank account of the Embassy of Libya-Military Attaché to pay to the Wisconsin Department of Revenue sales and use tax, penalties, and interest owed by his gas stations in the amount of $83,783.41 in July 2017, and $108,053.02 in December 2017. The Libyan Embassy did not give Kanan permission to use their bank account to make these payments.