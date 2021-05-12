BELOIT—A Madison man, who was arrested on May 8 in Beloit, faces charges after police located a handgun, heroin and crack cocaine in the vehicle he was driving, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Beloit police officers observed a man who was asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle at the intersection of Eighth Street and Portland Avenue. Officers attempted to wake the man, but had to eventually force entry by breaking a window to turn the car off and secure the scene, the complaint said.
Police said Shawn D. Carney, 45, resisted officer commands to exit the vehicle and he was ultimately tased and removed.
During a search of the vehicle, officers recovered a loaded handgun, 13 grams of cocaine and 5.8 grams of heroin, the complaint said.
Carney is charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, obstructing an officer and two counts of felony bail jumping.