JANESVILLE—A Madison man faces multiple felony charges for his alleged role in a domestic violence incident in Janesville from last week that ended in a high-speed chase in Beloit, according to Rock County Circuit Court records.
Janesville police were dispatched to a home in the 1000 block of South Washington Street following report of a suspect, Ladale M. Johnson, 34, making threats to kill a woman.
On arrival, an officer observed Johnson fleeing in a vehicle and a chase ensued that spanned Janesville, the Town of Beloit and into the City of Beloit.
Beloit police were able to deploy stop sticks to slow the vehicle and Johnson fled on foot.
Responding officers were able to track Johnson to an unsecured garage in the 700 block of Park Avenue where he was taken into custody after brief negotiation.
Johnson is charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety, fleeing an officer, possession of THC second offense, two counts of felony bail jumping and misdemeanor obstruction, disorderly conduct and unlawful phone use making threats, according to court records.
He is scheduled to appear in court on March 1 for a preliminary hearing before Court Commissioner Jack Hoag.