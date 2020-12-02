BELOIT—A Madison man is accused of his sixth Operating While Intoxicated offense after a traffic crash on Nov. 30 in Beloit, according to Beloit police.
Steven B. Pfarrer, 50, allegedly rear-ended a vehicle at Shopiere and Cranston roads and attempted to leave the scene, but officers caught up to him and took him into custody, police said.
Pfaffer is accused of his sixth Operating While Intoxicated offense, hit and run, misdemeanor bail jumping and felony bail jumping.
The driver of the other vehicle received minor injuries in the accident but was not transported for medical treatment.