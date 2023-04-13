ROCKTON — Macktown Living History is again offering a variety of Sunday events to entertain and educate area residents and families with presentations on everything from spear throwing, fiber crafts and cider making.

The site at 2221 Freeport Road is the historic site where the first White settlers built homes, conducted business and educated children. The site includes the 1846 Whitman’s Trading Post, the 1839 Stephen Mack residence, and the rebuilt Stevens shop, which housed the first schoolhouse in Winnebago County, plus the modern Macktown Living History Education Center.