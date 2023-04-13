Champaign, Illinois resident Bruce Wysoki, 7, learns how to throw a spear using an atlatl during a demonstration with instructor Alan Harrison, of Grand Detour, Illinois, at Macktown Living History in Rockton in this file photo. A demonstration of the atlatl will take place this Sunday in Rockton.
Pecatonica resident Alyson Broman Conn prepares to throw a spear using an atlatl during a demonstration at Macktown Living History in Rockton in this file photo. Macktown Living History holds educational and entertaining events each month at the site in Rockton.
ROCKTON — Macktown Living History is again offering a variety of Sunday events to entertain and educate area residents and families with presentations on everything from spear throwing, fiber crafts and cider making.
The site at 2221 Freeport Road is the historic site where the first White settlers built homes, conducted business and educated children. The site includes the 1846 Whitman’s Trading Post, the 1839 Stephen Mack residence, and the rebuilt Stevens shop, which housed the first schoolhouse in Winnebago County, plus the modern Macktown Living History Education Center.
Macktown Living History manages the site and will be hosting events each month through December to educate people about local history and provide some weekend fun for families.
This Sunday, from 2 — 4 p.m., visitors will be treated to a demonstration of the atlatl — a sort of sling device used by native American hunters that allowed them to hurl their spears farther at prey.
“People can try it out,” said Lucy Adrignola, secretary of the Macktown Living History Board.
She said people also can learn how tools from the 1800s were used. they can chop wood with a stone ax or grind corn which was used to make corn cakes.
She said each of the Sunday events hosted at Macktown Living History has an element of learning about local history.
“That’s our goal. We want to educate the public,” Adrignola said. “We do tours where we host school children or visitors to the area.”
She said a donation of $5 is suggested for visitors.
The Macktown site was a prime location for hunting and trading since it is an area where the Pecatonica and Rock rivers meet. The rivers were prime modes of transportation at the time.
Some other events that will be presented at Macktown Living History include:
May 6 and 7 — The Macktown Spring Fling.
May 13 — Getting ready for planting when residents can get some gardening tips.
May 20 — 23 — It’s All About Fiber weekend. Each day from 9 — 4, vendors will demonstrate fiber arts and offer items for sale.
June 10 — A Work Day in the Historic District will be held from 10 a.m. — 3 p.m. This day is set aside for students or others who have a community service requirement to fulfill.
June 11 — Old Fashioned Ice Cream Social
July 9 — Winnowing the Rye weekend
Aug. 12 — Surveying will be the focus for visitors
Sept. 10 — Archaeology will be the focus on the historic site
Oct. 8 — Just in time for the apple harvest, cider making will be demonstrated
Oct. 14 and 15 — One of the biggest weekends at Macktown — The Frenchmen’s Frolic. Historic reenactors will be on hand to demonstrate how trappers, hunters and traders lived in the 1840s.
Nov. 12 — Visitors can learn how early settlers prepared for the winter months.
Dec. 15 — Christmas at Macktown will put everyone in a festive mood.