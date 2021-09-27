Shown above is an image of Macktown Forest Preserve at 2221 Freeport Road in Rockton. It was taken using a drone. Those with Macktown Living History invite the public to explore the site at upcoming events.
ROCKTON—Macktown Living History will host a free Apple Cider Sunday event on Oct. 10 from 2-4 p.m. at its site at 2221 Freeport Road, according to information form organizer Connie Gleasman.
“At the event people can discover the long and storied history of apple cider and see how folks used to make apple cider, and the equipment they used. The event will also include a cider tasting and a bit of information about the types of apples that were used,” Gleasman said.
To learn more about Macktown and its events people are invited to its Facebook page or to visit its website at macktownlivinghistory.com or to call 815-624-4200.
Second Sunday events are held the second Sunday of each month and are free. Following its October event it will hold “Getting Ready for Winter” the second Sunday in November.
Macktown was founded in the mid-1830s by Stephen Andrew Mack Jr., and his wife, Mary Hononegah. Macktown, then known as Pekatonic, represents a time and place of change on the Illinois frontier when the fur trade collided with a progressive world.
In prosperous times, Pekatonic boasted of the Mack’s two-story home and store, a furniture store, a school room, a shoemaker’s shop, a tavern, a trading post, fur trapper’s cabins, and other homes belonging to the population of 200 to 300 people. A ferry and bridge traversed the Rock River.
Following Mack’s death in 1850 and the destruction of the bridge in 1851, the Macktown settlement area failed to thrive. The northern part of the settlement prospered and officially became known as Rockton in 1846 or 1847.
The Winnebago County Forest Preserve District and the Macktown Living History Education Center have undertaken plans to restore Macktown to its 1830—1846 historic condition.