ROCKTON—March is a big month for Macktown Living History, 2221 Freeport Road, with two outdoor events on the calendar and plans for plenty more.
Macktown board member and event organizer Ami Sommerfield said the events will be a great opportunity for people to discover the beautiful and historical Macktown site and she invites people to come out and explore their local history.
“We are wanting to put out things that are appropriate to the site and things we feel people would have an interest in knowing more about,” added Second Sunday event coordinator Connie Gleasman.
The Second Sunday festivities are back for 2021, starting on March 14 from 2—4 p.m. with an event teaching people about Atlatl spear throwing and other historic life skills. The event is free although donations are appreciated. People can learn how the natives of the area used natural resources for all of their needs, see the tools they used and chop wood with a stone ax. The kids can help grind corn. Outdoor social distancing and masking protocols will be in effect with hand sanitizer will be available.
The next Second Sunday event will be blacksmithing in April.
Masks will be required, people will be social distancing and hand sanitizer will be available.
Saturday workshops are also back. Starting on March 27 from 10 a.m.—noon, Macktown is holding once-a-month sessions. There is a fee for the workshops and registration is required. The first event will be “How to start an apple tree at your home” and costs $20.
Those with questions can contact the event coordinator at: rmj5288@gmail.com and send a check to PO Box 566, Rockton IL 51072 or use paypal on the website. Checks must be payable to Macktown Living History.
The March workshop will cover the different varieties of apple trees, varieties best for the area, best spots for planting, which trees are self-pollinating and how much fruit the trees produce.
The April workshop will be on raising chickens.
For more information on events or the site visit Macktownlivinghistory.com or visit it on Facebook.
Macktown was founded in the mid-1830’s by Stephen Andrew Mack Jr., and his wife, Mary Hononegah. Macktown, then known as Pekatonic, represents a time and place of change on the Illinois frontier when the fur trade collided with a progressive world.
In prosperous times, Pekatonic boasted of the Mack’s two-story home and store, a furniture store, a school room, a shoemaker’s shop, a tavern, a trading post, fur trapper’s cabins, and other homes belonging to the population of 200-300. A ferry and bridge traversed the Rock River.
Following Mack’s death in 1850 and the destruction of the bridge in 1851, the Macktown settlement area failed to thrive. The northern part of the settlement prospered and officially became known as Rockton in 1846 or 1847.
The Winnebago County Forest Preserve District, which owns the land on which Macktown and the trading post once sat, and the Macktown Living History Education Center have undertaken plans to restore Macktown to its 1830—1846 historic condition, according to the website macktownlivinghistory.com.