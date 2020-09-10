ROCKTON — Often, archaeological digs can result in just a guessing game.
Ask some of those involved with the Macktown Living History Education Center in Rockton where excavation has been occurring for several years and they will concur.
“We usually find something, but it also might just be a stab in the dark,” said Char Ferguson, Macktown Living History Educational Coordinator.
However, a new exploratory study using a drone and high resolution digital photography is providing Macktown with another option for finding those ancient items ancestors left behind.
The technique is called photogrammetry, Ferguson said. The study was conducted by Lucas Howser, graduate student at St. Cloud State University in Minnesota, (now studying virtually) who has worked with the Macktown group before as well.
And there was help from a $2,500 grant from the Ecolab Foundation as well as $500 supplied by the Stateline Community Foundation.
This weekend, as a result of the study, Macktown will excavate four small sites of interest in the historic area. The Macktown grounds are located at 2221 Freeport Road, Rockton.
And the public is invited to observe the excavating on Saturday during the day between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. On Sunday, a formal presentation and demonstration will be offered for the public from 2—4 p.m. Those who attend can first meet in the parking lot near the Education Center.
“What photogrammetry does is show the topography of the earth,” Howser said.
“It is used to find anomalies or bumps under the ground surface.”
Howser also worked with Midwest Archaeological Research Services staff and the Northern Illinois University Geophysical Field School in June to conduct more drone flights and develop a high-resolution digital elevation model (DEM) and a geophysical survey of the area of interest. He also interviewed historians and retired Winnebago County Forest Preserve employees.
Initial flights produced approximately 2,600 photos and four videos.
“This has been a very interesting project. I am hopeful this will be a tool to help us in the future,” Ferguson said.
The Macktown historic area was the original White settlement in Winnebago County. It has been preserved for the public to learn about the Native American inhabitants and the about the frontier history, according to information on the site.
At the Macktown Forest Preserve, the Macktown Living History Education Center offers interpretive programs for the two remaining historical structures. The area around the 1839 Stephen Mack home and the Whitman Trading Post has been designated a National Historical District.
Macktown Living History is a not-for-profit volunteer organization. There is no charge for the weekend presentation. Donations are always appreciated. Those who attend are asked to wear a facemask and to keep at least six feet apart.