MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. - A man, a woman and her 11-year-old son died from gunshot wounds Wednesday as the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department continues to investigate the deaths.
Initial investigations indicate Michael Earls, 37, shot and killed Sandra Fernandez-Cardenas, 28, and her 11-year-old son, according to a news release from the sheriff's department.
Deputies were called to an apartment complex in the 1100 block of Minns Drive at about 4:10 p.m. where three people were reported dead.
Earls and Fernandez-Cardenas were previously in a domestic relationship, according to the news release.
