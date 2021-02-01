MACHESNEY PARK—A Machesney Park man was arrested Monday on multiple counts of murder following the death of a 72-year-old woman on Sunday, according to a Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department news release.
At around 9 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to the 300 block of Harlem Road where they located the body of a deceased woman. The victim was identified as Ellen Marsh, 72, of Machesney Park. Through investigation, Shane E. Bouma, 41, was identified as a suspect.
Bouma was later arrested at an apartment in the 1500 block of Seventh Street in Rockford on unrelated charges. He now faces three counts of murder and one count of home invasion. He remains in custody at the Winnebago County Jail in Rockford.
A news release from Winnebago County Coroner William Hintz states that the preliminary cause of death to be “pending further studies,” along with toxicology tests to be completed in approximately three weeks.
Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (815) 319-6400 or Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at (815) 963-7867.