Lyons Magnus
Pictured is a file photo taken in 2019 of Lyons Magnus located at 2924 Wyetta Drive in Beloit. Lyons Magnus received a warning letter from the FDA on Jan. 30, 2023 in regards to serious violations at the facility. 

 File Photo

BELOIT - On Jan 30, a warning letter from the Food and Drug Administration was sent to the CEO of Lyons Magnus in regard to the Beloit location regarding sterilization, water system maintenance and other issues at the business.

Beloit Daily News staff received an email from a member of the community that included a link to the warning letter that was published on FDA’s website. The community member explained that the facility had been closed and had until Feb. 21 to respond to the letter to avoid further disciplinary action.

