Pictured is a file photo taken in 2019 of Lyons Magnus located at 2924 Wyetta Drive in Beloit. Lyons Magnus received a warning letter from the FDA on Jan. 30, 2023 in regards to serious violations at the facility.
BELOIT - On Jan 30, a warning letter from the Food and Drug Administration was sent to the CEO of Lyons Magnus in regard to the Beloit location regarding sterilization, water system maintenance and other issues at the business.
Beloit Daily News staff received an email from a member of the community that included a link to the warning letter that was published on FDA’s website. The community member explained that the facility had been closed and had until Feb. 21 to respond to the letter to avoid further disciplinary action.
An inspection of the Beloit facility at 2924 Wyett Drive, took place from May 23 - June 10, 2022 in response to a regulatory meeting. Violations were observed, according to the warning letter.
The FDA inspected the Beloit facility again from Aug. 3 - Sept. 14, 2022 following a recall of all low-acid canned food products on July 2022. The recall was due to potential microbial contamination, according to the warning letter.
Some of the violations observed during the inspections included inappropriate levels of sterilization for all product contact surfaces, packaging and water system maintenance, according to the warning letter.
An official from the FDA provided the following statement to Beloit Daily News staff.
“The FDA takes its responsibility seriously to ensure the foods we eat are safe and meet our rigorous standards for quality and safety,” explained a FDA official. “However, it is important to note that it’s a firm’s responsibility to ensure the consistent quality and safety of the products they produce. The FDA stresses the importance of a company’s quality systems and culture. Ultimately, when problems are found it is the responsibility of the firm to correct those issues to keep consumers safe, as FDA inspectors.”
Beloit Daily News staff reached out to Lyons Magnus for comment and clarification.
“The FDA’s Warning Letter is related to the voluntary product recall at our Beloit, Wisconsin facility in July 2022 and the agency’s following inspection,” said a Lyons Magnus spokesperson. “We are engaged in ongoing collaboration and consultation with the FDA. Our top priorities remain producing safe food and providing our customers with the high quality and innovative food products they have come to expect from Lyons Magnus.”
The Lyons Magnus spokesperson did not clarify if the facility in Beloit had been shut down at any time.
Beloit Daily News staff called the Beloit location on Wednesday and a receptionist said that the location was open.