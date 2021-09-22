BELOIT—The League of Women Voters-Beloit (LVW) will be participating in the National Voter Registration Day by hosting a voter registration drive on Sept. 28.
Voter Registration Day events will be held at the following locations: Beloit Public Library, 10 a.m.—8 p.m.; Beloit College, 11:30 a.m.—1:30 p.m.; Blackhawk Technical College, 8:30 a.m.—11 a.m.; Beloit Memorial High School, 10:45 a.m.—12:30 p.m.; and Clinton Community High School, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“This is a celebratory day for civic unity, an opportunity to set aside differences, enjoy the rights and opportunities we all share as Americans and celebrate our democracy,” said LWV of Beloit President Susan Adams.
“Our goal is to help make sure no one who wants to cast a ballot misses the opportunity. There is sometimes an information gap that prevents voting-eligible citizens from registering, casting their ballot and having their voices heard in our democracy,” said LWV of Beloit Chair of Voter Service Pat Zody.
The general public is urged to stop by the Beloit Public Library drive table from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. as the other locations are more targeted to students and staff of the respective locations.
The LWV-Beloit hosts the event every year. Zody said 15 volunteers are helping out with this year’s drive across the city.
“We are excited about getting people registered to vote and will let them know about civic engagement and the value of voting. I’m excited about all of these volunteers this year,” Zody said.
Zody said the League is working to spread the word of its events in different sectors of the community. It’s had great success at past events, talking with people and registering them to vote. The League often registers a large number of students at sites such as Beloit College.
There are also opportunities for discussion with those who are already registered to vote.
“Sometimes people will pass by who think they are registered, and we will talk about civic engagement and upcoming elections,” Zody said.
National Voter Registration Day is the country’s largest single-day voter registration drive. As many as 1 in 4 eligible Americans are not registered to vote. The issue brought National Voter Registration Day into existence in 2012, and has kept it going ever since. Since its inception, National Voter Registration Day and partners have helped nearly 4.5 million voters, according to the https://www.nonprofitvote.org, the website of Nonprofit VOTE which is the organization that runs National Voter Registration Day.
As a non-partisan event celebrated by election officials across the aisle and across the country, National Voter Registration Day is endorsed by the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS), the National Association of State Election Directors (NASED), the U.S. Election Assistance Commission (EAC), and the National Association of Election Officials (Election Center).