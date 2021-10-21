FOOTVILLE—Thursday was a long time in coming for stained glass artist Richard Snyder and those with the Luther Valley Historical Society.
After working on restoring the large rosette stained glass window for the new location of the Historical Society since January, Snyder finally got to see the sun peeking through the mix of historic treasure and new artistry. Snyder, of Janesville, had few words for the stunning sight, but flashed a big smile of satisfaction seeing a job well done.
The stained glass window, with its main pieces in amber and complimentary pieces painted in a kaleidoscope of colors for the right blend, will soon be lit up with a special light and is expected to be even more breathtaking at night. Its center rosette, which is original, depicts an amber crown and cross.
The piece is a total of 5 feet in diameter and was sorely in need of repair. The historical treasure had been in the original Methodist Episcopal Church building in Footville dating back to the 1840s. The windows had been taken out after church services ceased and they were put in storage where they fell into disrepair. Snyder had first gathered some estimates on a possible window restoration back in 1994 with an earlier group interested in restoration, and then resumed conversations on the work in earnest back in 2017 when the Haberman family agreed to provide funds for the restoration after the Historical Society set up shop in the former church.
With the border and medallion being the only original pieces, Snyder had to remake the entire window cutting 97 pieces to fit together.
“I had to redraw the design because of all the missing and broken pieces. You can’t put new with old,” Snyder said.
Snyder, who has restored 25 stained-glass church windows and hundreds of lampshades and other windows, said he puts his stained glass windows through a 30-step process.
Because of this window’s large size, Snyder was unable to pick it up and didn’t know exactly what it would look like finished with light coming through it until it was hoisted up and returned to its rightful home on Thursday.
On Thursday morning, the work site was buzzing with activity. Snyder was joined by his helper of 25 years, Jim Critterden, and Luther Valley Historical Society Vice President Ken Haberman was on scene with an aerial work platform and his trusty dog, Snickers the border collie. Haberman’s friends Buck Uhe, Dan Cawkins, and Max Harding were assisting as well as other well wishers popped in for peeks.
“When Ken calls, we show up,” Uhe said.
Haberman said the Historical Society took over the aged church building around seven years ago. The building was in rough shape with raccoons crawling through a hole in the roof. Historical Society President Dave Stelter and family donated a new roof to kick off the restoration. Over the years many fans of the Historical Society donated time, talents and money toward restoration efforts. One of the Society’s hopes was to get the window restored with a light to illuminate it at night.
On Thursday, Haberman was pleased with the completion of the goal.
“It’s a nice blend of colors. It will look good in the sun,” Haberman said.
Luther Valley Historical Society isn’t slowing down any time soon.
The Society which seeks to represent Footville and Orfordville history also has two other properties it maintains—an old telephone company and abandoned bank building. Luther Valley represents the southwest area of Orfordville. Those with the Historical Society continues to renovate the old church and get displays set up and moved in for viewing.
Haberman said his newest dream is a back room with military items on display honoring those in the Footville and Orfordville areas who served their country.