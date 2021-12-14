BELOIT - Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis Luther has been appointed to the League of Wisconsin Municipalities Board of Directors.
The League is comprised of more than 600 members - large and small cities and villages representing both urban and rural Wisconsin.
“Public service and municipal government make a significant impact on our communities – from the smallest village to the largest city. I am honored to serve in this leadership role with a group of other municipal influencers to make tangible differences in our communities across the State of Wisconsin,” Luther said.
In 2021-2022 the League’s 16-member Board will be working to set the strategic direction for the League at a critical time in the organization’s history. Cities and villages are facing challenging circumstances not only due to the pandemic, but Wisconsin municipalities also face a dire need to update aging infrastructure and provide vital services, including police and fire services, to their residents.
Luther has over 25 years of dedicated public service experience. As the City Manager, she reports to the City Council and is responsible for overseeing all day-to-day operations of the City and its various functions.
Originally from Kansas, she earned a BA in political science and Spanish, as well as a Master of Public Administration degree. In addition to serving as the Beloit City Manager, Lori is also an adjunct professor at Northern Illinois University where she teaches a graduate level course in Public Budgeting and Financial Management.
She is a member of the Riverbend Stadium Authority Board of Directors and was instrumental in the stadium development project by providing city-owned land for construction of ABC Supply Stadium, which now home to a minor league baseball team.
Luther and her husband, Chris, have four children and are actively engaged in the Beloit community.