LOVES PARK—A Loves Park man was indicted by a grand jury on charges of aggravated domestic battery, domestic battery and bail bond violation.
James Feuling, 26, is accused of a domestic battery incident that was reported on Aug. 17. Loves Park police were called to the 5000 block of Pebble Lane and Feuling was developed as a suspect in the case, according to a news release from the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Aggravated domestic battery is a Class 2 felony offense punishable by three to 14 years in prison.
Domestic battery is a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in prison.
Feuling is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 14.